Bruce Greenwood, Justin Bartha, and Bravo’s Imposters star Inbar Lavi join indie comedy Sorry For Your Loss from Middle Child Films and Farpoint Films. Currently in production in Winnipeg, the pic is being helmed by first-time director Collin Friesen, who also penned the script.

It’s about a new dad, Ken (Bartha) who returns home to bury his estranged father only to have things take a turn for the complicated as the dead man’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the field of his beloved football team. Greenwood plays the estate’s executor, Jeff, a slick, politically incorrect salesman who helps Ken with his father’s ashes while secretly courting Ken’s mom.

Middle Child’s Tony Wosk is producing with Kyle Bornais of Farpoint. Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz are exec producing.

Lavi, repped by ICM and Justice & Ponder, will play Lori, Ken’s wife and a harried new mother with a sharp wit who speaks her mind and really needs her husband to snap out of his postpartum funk. In addition to Impostors, Lavi co-stars in Fox’s Prison Break revival. Greenwood, whose credits include the Star Trek films at Paramount and FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, is repped by Gersh. Bartha, currently a regular on CBS’s The Good Fight, is with CAA and MGMT Entertainment.