Zack Snyder and his producer-wife Deborah Snyder have stepped aside from Warner Bros’ Justice League tentpole to deal with a family tragedy, and The Avengers writer-director Joss Whedon has stepped in to wrap up some reshoots and postproduction, a source close to the movie has confirmed to Deadline.

Whedon and Snyder had been collaborating for the past month after the death by suicide of the Snyders’ daughter Autumn. Whedon was already in the studio family, having just inked to direct a Batgirl movie also in Warners’ DC Universe, and the transition is said to be a smooth one as the Snyders felt the toll and wanted to focus on family.

There is no plan at this point to change the November 17 release date. Principal photography wrapped in October.

The news of Autumn’s death at age 20 was kept out of the media, but the Snyders broke their silence today in an interview with THR.