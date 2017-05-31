Juno Temple (Vinyl, The Dark Knight Rises) and Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures, Moonlight) are set for lead roles in an episode of Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams sci-fi anthology series from Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner, Bryan Cranston and Sony Pictures TV.

The show, based on short stories by the award-winning novelist, was commissioned by Channel 4, who will air the series later this year in the UK. It will launch on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Temple and Monae will lead the “Autofac” episode. Despite society and the world as we know it having collapsed, a massive, automatic product-manufacturing factory continues to operate according to the principles of consumerism – humans consume products to be happy, and in order to consume continuously, they must be denied freedom of choice and free will. When a small band of rebels decide to shut down the factory, they discover they may actually be the perfect consumers after all.

Temple will play, Emily, one of the rebels and Monae appears as Alexis, an Autofac representative.

Jay Paulson (Mad Men, Grimm) and David Lyons (Revolution, ER) will also appear in the episode.

Peter Horton (Grey’s Anatomy, American Odyssey) directs the episode written by Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of The Titans).

The series features an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Timothy Spall, Richard Madden, Holiday Grainger, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong, Geraldine Chaplin and Bryan Cranston, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions and Michael Dinner of Rooney McP Productions exec produce with Cranston and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment, Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan and Christopher Tricarico of Electric Shepherd Productions, David Kanter and Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content, Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe of Left Bank Pictures, Don Kurt and Kate DiMento in association with Sony Pictures Television.