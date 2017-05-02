EXCLUSIVE: Grace And Frankie actress June Diane Raphael, comedian Hannibal Buress, and Sarayu Blue are making The Pact for Universal/Point Grey Pictures. Production has commenced on the film, helmed by Kay Cannon and starring Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena. It’s slated for release April 20.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver on board to produce the pic, written by Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Eben Russell. It follows three parents who discover their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom and devise a plan to stop them.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg are also producing with DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton. Exec producers are Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake for Good Universe and Chris Cowles.

Raphael will play Brenda, described as a bit judge-y and supportive open mother. Repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham law, she can be seen in the Netflix film Girlfriend’s Day and James Franco’s upcoming comedy The Disaster Artist. Blue, who plays Marie, a mother wanting to protect her daughter when things get out of hand, is coming off a regular role on CW’s new series No Tomorrow. She’s repped by D2 Management and Pakula/King & Associates. Buress, whose 2014 stand-up bit on Bill Cosby’s rape allegations went viral, will appear in The Disaster Artist as well as Baywatch and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He is repped by WME.