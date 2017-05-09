EXCLUSIVE: Julie Delpy is set to join Golshifteh Farahani in Eva Husson’s Girls of the Sun, which Paris-based Elle Driver is selling to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival this month. The project, which is directed by Bang Gang‘s Eva Husson is about a battalion of female resistance fighters who unite to take back their small Kurdish town that has been conquered by extremists.

Maneki Films’ Didar Domehri produces the story, which is largely a tale of resistance, sisterhood and women joining forces to stand against barbarism. Set in 2014, it sees French-Iranian actress Farahani play Bahar, a young lawyer who, after visiting her family in her native town in Kurdistan, is kidnapped by extremists along with her son and thousands of other women and children. A few months after her escape, she becomes the commander of female battalion Girls of the Sun, and their objective is to take back the town where she was captured and bring back her hostage son.

By her side is Mathilde (Delpy), a veteran war reporter inspired by real-life crusader Marie Colvin, who follows the daily life of the Girls of the Sun during three days of the offensive. United by their quest for hope and justice, Bahar shares with Mathilde the succession of events that brought them together.

Husson said she was inspired to make this film after reading an article in 2015 about a group of ex-ISIS female captives who had taken up arms to defend themselves. While Girls of the Sun undoubtedly has strong political undertone, it’s more a story about sisterhood and two women looking to create hope in a world of infinite darkness.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Elle Driver for Eva Husson’s new film,” said Domehri. “Girls of the Sun will of course be politically-minded but the main idea is to make an epic film that can appeal to broad audiences by focusing on the tale of this heroic woman.”

Husson added: “It’s high time a movie about female warriors was made. They’ve participated in wars since the dawn of time but have never been represented on screen.”

Elle Driver Director Adeline Fontan Tessaur said: “This is a story that needs to be told. Through these extraordinary characters there is a unique tribute that highlights the actions of these incredibly brave women standing for justice. Their story has been ignored for too long.”

