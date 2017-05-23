Julie Anne Robinson and her Canny Lads Productions has signed a two-year overall deal for directing and producing with Universal TV, moving from her previous home at ABC Studios.

“I love working with writers,” said Robinson. “I began in theatre – developing plays with writers in London, and that led naturally to producing and directing for the screen. The creativity and passion of the writer has always been my motivation and continues to be the central passion of our work at Canny Lads Productions. I want to thank ABC Studios for a great five years, and looking forward to joining the Universal Television family as an exciting new chapter begins.”

Canny Lads Productions

While with ABC Studios, Canny Lads developed multiple projects in both U.S. and international markets, including The Catch, with Shondaland. Robinson also directed the pilot. In addition to Robinson, Canny Lads also includes Head of Development Kelly Pancho and Creative Exec Emman Sadorra.

“We have been fans of Julie Anne’s work for quite some time, so when she became available, we literally jumped at the chance to bring her to Universal Television,” said Universal TV President Pearlena Igbokwe. “She’s an amazing director with a great eye for material.”

A BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated director, Robinson has helmed ten network pilots, six of which have gone to series, including the pilot for ABC’s The Middle, and How To Live with your Parents. She directed episodes of shows including Orange is the New Black, I’m Dying Up Here, and Masters of Sex. Her British television credits include the critically acclaimed miniseries Viva Blackpool, for BBC, as well as BAFTA-nominated TV movie Coming Down the Mountain.

Prior to joining Canny Lads, Pancho developed projects for Intrigue. While there, she found the underlying material for projects including NBC’s Game of Silence, and ABC pilot Hail Mary.

Robinson is repped by CAA and attorney Lon Sorenson.