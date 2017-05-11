Crystal City Entertainment has optioned The Bookseller, Cynthia Swanson’s debut novel which quickly became a New York Times bestseller which has garnered the interest of Julia Roberts. The book, published by HarperCollins, is about an unmarried woman in the 1960s named Kitty Miller who runs a bookstore with her best friend, Frieda. However, when she dreams she becomes a married mother of three kids with a loving husband and wonderful sex life. So she must reconcile her real life with the alternate world of her dreams. Roberts is attached to star and produce the project for the big screen.

CAA, which reps both Roberts and Swanson, packaged the project and will rep the film’s domestic distribution rights.

Roberts will produce the project with partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill through their Red Om Films banner. Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Pinchot will produce at Crystal City. The filmmakers will next look for a screenwriter to adapt.

Additional reps for Roberts are Engelman & Company and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman and Swanson is also repped by Susanna Einstein of Einstein Literary Management. Crystal City Entertainment was repped in the deal by Rob Garson of GS2Law.