IM Global Television and UK games developer Rebellion are teaming to bring Judge Dredd: Mega City One to TV.

The series adaptation will be based on the famous character from the legendary British comic book 2000 AD, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The character also inspired the 2012 feature adaptation Dredd, starring Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby and Lena Headey, which has become a cult hit. You can watch the trailer below.

Judge Dredd: Mega City One will be an ensemble drama that follows a team of Judges – futuristic cops invested with the power to be judge, jury, and executioner – as they encounter the myriad challenges of a world in which east-coast cities have merged into a giant megalopolis. Despite its 22nd century setting, many of the issues they encounter will have echoes of those today – from the dangers of domestic terrorism to the tensions between the ultra-rich and the disenfranchised.

Judge Dredd was created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra in 1977 and is Britain’s biggest comic export. Top comics writers and artists who have worked on the series include Mark Millar (Kick Ass, Wanted), Grant Morrison (All Star Superman, WE3), Garth Ennis (Preacher), Jock (Dredd, Ex Machina), Mick McMahon (Freakshift).

IM Global Television President Mark Stern and CEO Stuart Ford will executive produce with Rebellion founders Jason and Chris Kingsley, who executive produced the 2012 feature film adaptation, which was co-financed by Reliance Entertainment and IM Global.

“This is one of those seminal sci-fi properties that seems to only become more relevant with age,” said Stern. Not only is it a rich world with biting social commentary, but it’s also fun as hell! As a fan of the comics and both films, it’s a dream come true to be able to work with Jason and Chris in adapting this for television.”

“We’re very excited to be beginning the journey to get more of Judge Dredd’s Mega-City One on the television screen,” added Jason and Chris Kingsley. “Thanks to the legions of fans who have kept up pressure on social media, and a lot of background work and enthusiasm, we aim to make a big budget production that will satisfy both our vast comics audience and the even greater general screen-watching public.”