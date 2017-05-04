EXCLUSIVE: Chicago playwright Joshua Rollins is adding movie and TV chapters to his story. His feature film screenplay World Breaker and one-hour drama Doppel have both been optioned by Amasia Entertainment. The news comes as Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo’s indie production/finance outfit launched a TV division in February with veteran film/TV exec Tracy Mercer at the helm. Mercer brought in both Rollins projects and will shepherd development.

The sci-fi pic World Breaker is a set in a not too distant future where Earth is under an attack from creatures from an alternate world, bent on humanity’s destruction. It centers on a father who hides his 14-year-old daughter on an island to avoid her conscription in the all-female army and escape the war, but nowhere is truly safe.

Doppel is being developed as a pilot.

Los Angeles-based Amasia recently set up a feature film adaptation of Emil Ferris’ graphic novel My Favorite Thing Is Monsters at Sony with Sam Mendes in early talks to direct. Its previous producing and/or financing credits include Halle Berry’s The Call, Careful What You Wish For and Mr. Right.

Rollins recently was hired to write for Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon and adapted Jon Bassoff’s crime thriller novel Corrosion for the big screen. He is repped by Gersh, Affirmative Entertainment and attorney Patti Felker.