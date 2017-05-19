EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Jose Rivera, whose work includes The Motorcycle Diaries and On The Road, is on board to write the screenplay for The Dog Whisperer, Mucho Mas Media’s upcoming biopic on famed dog behaviorist Cesar Millan.

The logline describes the movie as a story about the man “who has inspired and taught humans how to connect with their natural instinct to create harmony for dogs around the world.” Millan, best known for his reality series Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, has written two bestsellers, and his new series, Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation, premiered on Nat Geo Wild in March.

Javier Chapa, Darren Moorman and Stephen Johnston are producing with Millan, Bob Aniello and Ted McMullan serving as executive producers..

Rivera, who recently completed work on Legendary’s upcoming baseball drama Clemente, is repped by WME and Code Entertainment.