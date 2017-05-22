Universal has RSVP’ed Friday March 15, 2019 for Jordan Peele’s next movie. This is the untitled social thriller that was referred to in the news about the filmmaker’s first look deal with the studio under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Currently, there are no other studio releases slated for that date.

Peele will write, direct and produce his next movie from an original idea. In addition per his Universal deal, Peele will also produce a wide range of titles for the studio, including several micro-budgeted projects on which he will partner with Get Out producer Jason Blum. Peele was recently selected as one of Deadline’s 2017 Disruptors, with the annual magazine dropping at the Cannes Film Festival.

Get Out is the box office anomaly of the year, made for $4.5M before P&A and grossing $230M worldwide. At a time when some argue that the film industry should relegate lower and mid-budget fare to streaming for better economics, Get Out is proof that when a distributor holds out for a theatrical release, they stand to make a windfall of cash. A socially-politically arresting horror film, Get Out, was the surprise screening at the Sundance Film Festival. It follows a young African American man who visits his Caucasian girlfriend’s family for the first time, and learns that they’re an offbeat bunch of people. He has but no choice but to escape from their countryside house.