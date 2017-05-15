Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper will attempt to “solve” the gun control debate in a one-hour special on Comedy Central. Jordan Klepper Solves Guns will combine elements of documentary filmmaking, comedy and investigative journalism, the network said. It premieres June 11 at 10 PM.

The network recently announcedKlepper will take over its 11:30 p.m. slot Monday through Thursday with a spinoff of The Daily Show. That show, whose format and title have not been finalized, will premiere in the fall. In the meantime, the gun special will help Klepper maintain a high profile.

“This special isn’t just about America’s relationship with guns—it’s about how needlessly toxic the debate around that issue has become,” Klepper said. “Also, doing my part to bring the country together, I show my ass on television.”

The special highlights legal obstacles and personal stories around the issue of gun violence. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former ATF special agent David Chipman and former NRA lobbyist Richard Feldman are among those featured. Klepper embeds with the Georgia Security Force militia and trains with former Army Special Ops soldier Pat McNamara. In his hometown of Kalamazoo, MI, he interviews Midwestern moderate gun owners, including his own cousin, Pete.

Jordan Klepper Solves Guns will stream in its entirety on cc.com and via the Comedy Central App on June 12, with an extended and uncensored version available for digital download June 13.

Klepper joined The Daily Show in 2014, when Jon Stewart was the host, and has continued during Trevor Noah’s tenure.