EXCLUSIVE: A24 has secured worldwide rights to Uncut Gems, a thriller that will be the next film from directors Josh and Benny Safdie. Jonah Hill is set to star, and Scott Rudin and Eli Bush of Scott Rudin Productions are producing with Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson from Elara Pictures. Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff will be executive producers.

REX/Shutterstock

REX/Shutterstock

A24 is at Cannes for the Safdies’ new film, Good Time, the New York-based crime thriller that stars Robert Pattinson and is making its world premiere in competition at the festival. That film opens in theaters August 11 and is also produced by Elara’s Bear-McClard, Boyson and the Safdies.

REX/Shutterstock

Uncut Gems is an original story set in the unscrupulous, fast-paced world of the New York City Diamond District. Hill will play Howard Ratner, the central figure in the drama. The film is based on an original screenplay by Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie. The film immediately vaults to the Hot List titles at the Cannes market.

The brothers are repped by WME. Hill is WME and LBI.