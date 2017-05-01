Johnny Depp’s Ex-Biz Managers Slam “False And Fraudulent” Suit By ‘Pirates’ Actor

The ever-salacious legal battle between Johnny Depp and his former business managers at the Mandel Company was notched up to another level today in a new version of its multi-claim complaint against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. This latest filing from the company doing business as TMG follows a chatty sit-down with The Wall Street Journal Depp did last week that touched on many matters of the lawsuit and his belief that his money is his to spend as he chooses.

“Depp’s 45-page complaint against TMG, which is replete with demonstrably false and fraudulent allegations, was filed solely to avoid the non-judicial foreclosure of his properties, and is just another example of Depp’s pattern of habitual lies and deception designed to avoid responsibility for his actions,” said the 38-page amended complaint in Los Angeles Supreme Court by attorney Michael J. Kump on behalf of TMG (read it here). “Contrary to Depp’s counsel’s recent press statements, Depp and his new business manager Edward White, are the only parties in this action that are attempting to “gaslight the public” and “blame the victim.” As will be proven in this case, this is standard operating procedure for Depp.”

In the countersuit filed January 31, Depp’s former biz managers at TMG claimed the firm “did everything within its power over the last 17 years to protect Depp from himself and to keep Depp financially solvent.” It noted that the actor himself is to blame for his supposed financial woes, citing such extravagant spending as $3 million to shoot Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon a dozen years ago and the $2 million he spends every month on expenses.

“Contrary to Depp’ s recent public statements that his exorbitant purchases were him ‘investing’ his own money,” today’s suit says, “Depp’s extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control and often increased immediately after Mandel would confront Depp regarding his finances.”

Disney

Reviving much of the language from the initial complaint of January 31, today filing also adds allegations of the Oscar-nominated actor spending up to $1.2 million a year for an on-call physician, big bucks on lawyers and more than $30,000 a month on fine wines. In addition to the seemingly excessive multimillion-dollar, multi-home and multi-employee lifestyle in which Depp engages, as stated in the previous complaint, Monday’s filing also claims that the actor employs a sound engineer to feed him lines on film sets at a cost of a six-figure salary.

This latest filing also contains additional material putting the responsibility for Depp’s allegedly shaky finances squarely on his shoulders. “It is not surprising that Depp would continue to concoct malicious and false allegations against TMG in an effort to stop the non-judicial foreclosure proceedings,” the suit reads. “Over the last several years … Depp has engaged in a clear pattern and practice of habitually lying to the public and to public authorities, and of requiring others (including long-term employees, family and so-called friends) to lie on his behalf. This practice has become Depp’s modus operandi when confronted with and asked to take responsibility for his continually outrageous and sad conduct.”