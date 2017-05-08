EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp is set to star in Richard Says Goodbye, a comedy-drama from writer-director Wayne Roberts (Katie Says Goodbye). Stuart Ford’s IM Global is fully financing the project and commencing international sales in Cannes this month on what is sure to be one of the hottest projects of the market. CAA is repping domestic rights.

Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, whose credits include Loving, Midnight Special and I Think We’re Alone Now, will produce with IM Global production head Greg Shapiro, the producer behind The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

Story sees Depp play Richard, a world-weary college professor who is given a life-changing diagnosis and then decides to throw all pretense and conventions to the wind and live his life as boldly and freely as possible. With a biting sense of humor, a reckless streak and a touch of madness, he binges through every vice: smoking, drinking, sex, and hurling blunt insults at anyone who annoys him, giving him more pleasure than he’s had in years.

This will be the second feature from Roberts, who wrote and directed 2016’s Katie Says Goodbye starring Olivia Cooke, Mireille Enos, Christopher Abbot, James Belushi and Mary Steenburgen. That film, which he wrote while still a student at NYU Tish School of the Arts (where he graduated magna cum laude, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and follows the story of a 17-year-old girl who turns to prostitution to fulfill her dream of a new life in San Francisco.

Depp will next hit screens with his return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which bows in the U.S. on May 26. He also stars in Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder On The Orient Express for Fox alongside Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer and Judi Dench among others.

Depp is repped by CAA. Roberts is repped by CAA and Grandview.