Johnny Depp will star in King of the Jungle, with IMR International handling foreign sales at Cannes and CAA repping domestic rights. The dark comedy, directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, is based on a Wired magazine story about tech magnate John McAfee.

King of the Jungle, from Condé Nast Entertainment, Zaftig Films, MadRiver Pictures, and Epic Entertainment, is based on Joshua Davis’ Wired article “John McAfee’s Last Stand” that chronicled the creator of the McAfee Antivirus software, made a fortune and then moved to the jungle in Belize.

“There, he set-up a Colonel Kurtz-like compound of guns, sex and madness,” says IMR.

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski will write the script, and the film will be produced by Condé Nast’s Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler; Zaftig’s Ficarra, Requa and Charlie Gogolak; and Epic’s Joshua Davis. MadRiver’s Marc Butan and Epic’s Joshuah Bearman will executive produce.

Depp is represented by CAA; Alexander and Karaszewski are represented by CAA and attorney Christine Cuddy; Requa and Ficarra are represented by CAA and attorney Jeff Frankel; Condé Nast Entertainment is represented by CAA and attorney Ziffren Brittenham; and Davis is represented by UTA and attorney Linda Lichter.

The film joins IMR’s Cannes lineup The Sisters Brothers, Freak Shift and Dumplin’.