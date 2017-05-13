Thanks to John Wall last night, Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have to wait a bit longer to find out who thy will face in the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference. After an extraordinary literally final seconds three-pointer on ESPN, the Washington Wizards’ point guard slapped down the Boston Celtics promise of a funeral in DC last night and moved his team to a Game 7 showdown with the Beantown boys on Monday.

Scoring a 3.4 in metered market results, the Wizards’ dramatic and successful effort to progress to their first semifinals Game 7 since Jimmy Carter was President was also anther win for ESPN. The early metrics show a 21% increase over last Friday’s Cavs’ win over the Toronto Raptors in the first game of a double header on the Disney-owned sports outlet – a series the Ohio team went on to sweep. Looking back to 2016, last night’s game was up 17% from when the Canadian team faced the Miami Heat in the comparable game of their playoffs series. All of which bodes well for ESPN owning the night.

However, on the Big 4 and the CW there was more finale action on Friday as end of week heavyweights Shark Tank (0.8/3) and Hawaii Five-O wrapped up their latest seasons. Compared to last week, the former was down 20% from its May 5 show while the latter was up 12% among adults 18-49. Five-O was the top rated show of the night, which obviously was seeing some competition from b-ball on cable, and the most watched with 7.89 million tuning in.

Overall, CBS, ABC and NBC were all matched up with a 0.8/3 rating and the House of Moonves topping the viewership category on the broadcasters with 7.32 million sets of eyeballs

Shifting back to those enders, finale-to-finale, the Season 7 end of Five-O was pretty steady with the Season 6 finale of May 13, 2016. Last year’s ender was a 1.1/4 for the show and CBS, a number that this year’s finale could see an adjustment up to today. For ABC’s entrepreneurial reality show, the finale-to-finale comparison was not so kind. Last night’s Shark Tank Season 8 ender fell 33% from the fast affiliates of the Season 7 finale of May 20, 2016, which were adjusted up a tenth in the final numbers.

Often a winner on Fridays in terms of the key demo, last night’s Shark Tank probably wasn’t helped by the b-ball and the fact that lead-in The Toy Box (0.5/2) was down a tenth from last week. Ending the weary night for ABC, 20/20 tumbled 33% from its May 5 show. On CBS, a celeb themed Undercover Boss (0.9/4) rose 29% over last week while a 48 Hours: NCIS (0.6/3) in the 10 PM slot usually occupied by Blue Bloods was nothing special at all.

There were no rises for NBC but no losses either as both First Dates (0.7/3) and (0.8/3) were even with their May 5 shows. It was all encores on FOX last night but on the CW’s The Originals (0.4/1) and Reign (0.3/1) were both up a tenth from last week.