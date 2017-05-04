EXCLUSIVE: John Savage, whose career was launched nearly four decades ago with the Best Picture Academy-Award winning Vietnam picture The Deer Hunter, has joined the cast of Todd Robinson’s Vietnam-themed The Last Full Measure for Foresight Unlimited.

Savage leaves this weekend for location shooting in Costa Rica to portray Chauncey Kepper in a cast that also includes Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda, Amy Madigan, Christopher Plummer, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, Linus Roache, Grant Gustin and Alison Sudol.

Based on the true story of a present-day cover-up investigation, The Last Full Measure follows young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) as he unravels the injustice and battles the political machine in Washington. As we are brought back to what happened in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War through the eyes of the survivors, Huffman teams with the veterans of Operation Abilene to convince Congress to finally award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force Pararescue Jumper, Pitsenbarger (Gustin), who aided in the rescue of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division. As the battle waged on, and after the last helicopter left, he continued to save lives until his own was sacrificed. Pitsenbarger single-handedly saved over sixty men.

Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, Shaun Sanghani Julian Adams, Lauren Selig, Pen Densham and John Watson are producing, with Tamara Birkemoe, Jenna Sanz-Agero, Sidney Sherman, Louis Steyn and T.J. Steyn executive producing. Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and producing in association with Provocator and SSS Entertainment.

Savage, who will be seen in a choice cameo in David Lynch’s new Twin Peaks (2017) which premieres on Showtime in late May, is represented by Pure Arts Management and Sovereign Talent Group.