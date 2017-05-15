John Hawkes, Logan Lerman and Sarah Bolger are set to star in End of Sentence, the feature debut from director Elfar Adalsteins.

Story, which is written by Beautiful Boy’s Michael Armbruster, follows a father and son reluctantly embarking on an eventful and emotionally fraught road-trip to Ireland, honoring the request of their late wife and mother. Adalsteins produces through his production banner Berserk Films, alongside Samson Films’ David Collins, Palomar Pictures’ Joni Sighvatsson and Berserk Films’ Gudrun Edda Thorhannesdottir. Eva Marie Daniels and Olga Segura are exec producing.

Thorsten Schumacher’s Rocket Science is handling worldwide sales for the title and launching it in Cannes this week.

End of Sentence sees down and out young ex-con Sean (Lerman) and his uptight but well-intentioned father Frank (Hawkes) thrown together on a road trip to scatter the ashes of their late mother and wife, Anna. Careening from Alabama to Ireland, the pair are forced to confront the flaws in their relationship and find a common ground. Between a disconcerting Irish wake, the surfacing of an old flame, the pick-up of the intriguing hitchhiker Jewel (Bolger) and plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son had bargained for.

