EXCLUSIVE: Joey King and The Affair‘s Julia Goldani-Telles have been tapped to co-star the Sylvain White-directed horror thriller Slender Man, along with Captain Fantastic actress Annalise Basso, Jaz Sinclair (When The Bough Breaks) Talitha Bateman (upcoming Annabelle: Creation) and Alex Fitzalan. Screen Gems will distribute the film May 18, 2018, and co-producing with Mythology Entertainment, Madhouse Entertainment and It Is No Dream Entertainment.

Written by David Birke and Mike Scannell, the pic centers on a tall, thin horrifying figure with preternaturally long arms and a featureless face. He is thought to be responsible for the haunting, stalking, and disappearance of countless victims.

Mythology’s Bradley Fischer, James Vanderbilt and William Sherak are producers alongside Robyn Meisinger from Madhouse and Sarah Snow of It Is No Dream. Tracey Nyberg, Louis Sallerson, Adam Kolbrenner and Ryan Cunningham will serve as exec producers.

