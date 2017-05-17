Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common and Clive Owen are set to star in Andrea Di Stefano’s Three Seconds, based on the best-selling Swedish novel by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström. Bloom is handling international sales and introducing the title to buyers in Cannes this week.

The action-thriller was written by Matt Cook with revisions by Rowan Joffé and Alex Garland with current revisions by DiStefano. Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing alongside The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane, James Harris and Ollie Madden. The Fyzz Facility is also financing the film. Thunder Road’s Jonathan Fuhrman and Magnolia Entertainment’s Shelley Browning are Executive Producers.

Three Seconds follows reformed-criminal and former special ops soldier Pete Hoffman who, in order to free himself from jail and return to his wife and daughter, has been working undercover for crooked FBI handlers to infiltrate the Polish mob’s drug trade in New York. In a final step towards freedom, Hoffman must return to the one place he’s fought so hard to leave, Bale Hill Prison, where his mission becomes a race against time when a drug deal goes wrong and threatens his identity as a mole. The film is currently in pre-production.

Di Stefano recently wrote and directed Escobar: Paradise Lost starring Benicio Del Toro and Josh Hutcherson. Kinnaman is best known for his starring role in AMC’s The Killing. He recently starred in Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. Pike has appeared in Gone Girl and Jack Reacher while Common has had roles in Selma and Suicide Squad. Owen’s credits include Closer, Children of Men and Sin City.

Di Stefano is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Magnolia Entertainment; Kinnaman is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment; Pike is repped by CAA and Magnolia Entertainment; Common is repped by CAA and Oasis Entertainment Management Group; and Owen by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.