EXCLUSIVE: Joel David Moore has officially signed on to reprise his role as scientist Norm Spellman in Fox’s upcoming Avatar sequels. The second installment in the James Cameron franchise, which will being shooting next year, is slated to bow in theaters December 18, 2020.

Moore joins other returnees like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, as well as recently announced newcomer Cliff Curtis.

Not much is on the film’s plot, other than it takes place underwater. Fox has slotted the remaining sequels during the Christmas season of 2021, 2024 and 2025. 2009’s Avatar remains the highest earning film worldwide with a $2.79B gross at the box office.

Moore’s can currently be seen on the big screen in the Jason Bourque-directed thriller Drone and his other film credits include DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story and Oliver Stone’s Savages. He’s currently in development on a drug crime TV series Sunburn, which he’ll exec produce along with Imperative Entertainment. As a director, he made his feature debut with the 2005 film Spiral, and is at the helm of the forthcoming drama Timon Of Athens. Moore is repped by Management 360, Gersh and Mark Wetzstein.