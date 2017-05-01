EXCLUSIVE: Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang — who is filming the Ted Melfi-produced El Camino Christmas for Netflix this month — is joining the cast of the Warner Bros.’ film Crazy Rich Asians for director Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2). Yang also recently starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Patriots Day.

Crazy Rich Asians is a contemporary romantic comedy which features an entirely Asian international cast. In addition to Yang, the film stars Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat); Henry Golding (who is making his feature film debut), Gemma Chan (Humans); Awkwafina (upcoming in Ocean’s 8), and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon‘s Michelle Yeoh, who will next be seen in Star Trek: Discovery.

The film is being shot entirely on location in Singapore and Malaysia.

Yang is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Principato-Young Entertainment.