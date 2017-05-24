For the tenth consecutive year ,in conjunction with the NBA Finals, ABC presents Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night.

This year’s lineup of guests includes Kevin Hart, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Jamie Foxx and Billy Crystal with special appearances by Snoop Dogg and Karl Malone. Viewers can also expect to see an all new addition of “Mean Tweets: NBA Edition” as well as a three-point challenge featuring the celebrity guests.

These special edition episodes will air during primetime every night of the NBA Finals, beginning with Game 1, Thursday, June 1. Each edition will air at 8 PM/7 PM EDT/CDT, and following the NBA game on the West Coast.

Previous Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night guests include President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham, Cameron Diaz, Magic Johnson, Mariah Carey, etc.