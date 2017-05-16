Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Theroux are teaming up to produce a live sitcom special for the 2017/2018 season on ABC.

The Untitled Kimmel and Theroux Project will bring viewers classic sitcom scripts from the 70s, 80s and 90s, to be acted out live by today’s biggest names in comedy, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced today during the network’s upfront presentation in New York City.

“Jimmy Kimmel has proven to be a preeminent voice in comedy, with 15 seasons of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ under his belt and successfully tackling the herculean task of hosting both the Emmys® and the Oscars® in the same season,” said Dungey. “Likewise, Justin Theroux’s versatile talents are showcased in every project he takes on. We are thrilled to be developing a new sitcom experience that will combine Jimmy’s mastery of live television and Justin’s irreverent sensibilities.”

“I spent most of my childhood in front of a TV set, obsessively watching comedies from great producers like Norman Lear, Jim Burrows, James L. Brooks and Garry Marshall,” said Kimmel. “This is a way for a new generation of viewers to discover these classics and a new generation of actors to play characters they love, live in front of a studio audience.”

The news comes on the heels of ABC and Oscars producers announcing Kimmel will return to host the 90th Academy Awards show in 2018.

The Untitled Kimmel and Theroux Project will be produced by Smoking Baby Productions and taped in front of a live studio audience. Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Theroux serve as executive producers.