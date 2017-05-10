Jimmy Kimmel opened his ABC late-night show with word that President Donald had just fired FBI Director James Comey.

“He fired the director of the FBI, while the director was investigating [Trump’s] people and possible collusion with Russia,” Kimmel marveled.

“That’s kind of like OJ firing Judge Ito half way through the trial.”

“This is unbelievable. This is the kind of thing dictators do!” Kimmel ranted.

“This is the kind of things reality TV hosts do,” he continued, wondering if Trump thinks he’s still the host of Celebrity Apprentice. “It was between James Comey and Meatloaf, and, well, The Loaf won again.”

Trump notified Comey he was getting the hook because he mishandled “the Hillary Clinton situation,” Kimmel told his studio audience.

That was not a joke.

It is, however, hilarious, Kimmel insisted, “because that would mean Trump fired James Comey for making him president.”

Calling Trump’s move “outrageous,” Kimmel reminded his fans that when something outrageous happens he does not just sit on his hands – he does something about it.

Kimmel then announced he is selling “Comey Is My Homey” T-shirts, and showed one to viewers.

Send him $29.99 and Kimmel promised to use some of that money to send “a very nasty letter directly to the Oval Office.”