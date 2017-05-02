On his ABC show tonight, a very emotional Jimmy Kimmel unveiled that on April 21, he and his wife Molly welcomed a son, William “Billy” Kimmel, who underwent a successful open heart surgery three days later. While the late-night host was back at work tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he will skip the May 16 ABC upfront presentation. Kimmel had been booked for what would’ve been his 15th upfront, with his annual roast of ABC and its rival as well as ad buyers one of the top highlights of the network presentations.

“In light of Jimmy’s announcement on tonight’s show, he will no longer be attending our Upfront this year so that he can remain close to his family,” a rep for ABC said in a statement.

The participation of late-night hosts, including Kimmel, in the upfront presentations this year had come into question in light of the possible writers strike.