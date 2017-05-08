Transparent creator and I Love Dick co-creator Jill Soloway has signed a new overall deal with Amazon Studios, which produces both series. The rich three-year extension will commence June 2018 when Soloway’s current overall pact with the streaming platform ends.

Soloway helped put Amazon on the original series map with her comedy series Transparent, which won Amazon its first Golden Globe and Emmy awards. It also became the first Internet show to win a best series Golden Globe.

Under the new pact, Soloway will continue as executive producer on comedy series Transparent, which is heading into its fourth season, and I Love Dick, premiering May 12, which she co-created with Sarah Gubbins.

Soloway also will continue to develop and produce projects via her Topple production company, which she runs with Andrea Sperling. Carly Kahane serves as Head of Development for Topple, formed in 2016 as a “feel-good intersectional media brand for the revolution”.

Currently, Topple has eight TV series and three movies in development with Amazon. Television projects include Cassie Pappas’ Cowboy Girls, Singe! by Ethan Kuperberg, Shugs&Fats from Nadia Manzoor and Radhika Vaz, and Homecoming Queens by Phoebe Robinson and Amy Anobi. Features include Soloway and Gubbins’ 10 Aker Wood, Chelsea Girls by Eileen Myles and The Nest from Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney.

Soloway won two consecutive Emmy Awards for outstanding directing in a comedy series in 2015 and 2016 for her work on Transparent.