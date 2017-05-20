EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award nominee and Cannes Jury member Jessica Chastain will star in Seducing Ingrid Bergman, and she and her Freckle Films has joined YRF Entertainment to produce it. Arash Amel wrote the script, based on the 2012 novel by Chris Greenhalgh which tells the story of the torrid romance between the Casablanca actress and celebrated war photographer Robert Capa. Their relationship began in Paris immediately following WWII, and moved to Hollywood at the time of the McCarthy Communist witch hunts. YRF Entertainment will finance, and its production president Jonathan Reiman will be exec producer. Freckle Films’ president of production and development Kelly Carmichael will oversee it. No director has yet been set.

“We are thrilled to be working with YRF and Arash Amel on Seducing Ingrid Bergman. This is a captivating story about a deeply moving romance between two remarkable people,” said Freckle Films’ founder/president Chastain and Carmichael.

YRF chief executive officer Uday Chopra called Chastain “the perfect actress to star in Seducing Ingrid Bergman. Jessica is no stranger to portraying strong, intelligent women and this role deserves an actress of her immeasurable talent. We also feel that she will bring a unique perspective as a producer.”

Chastain, who will next be seen starring in the Aaron Sorkin-directed Molly’s Game, is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Hansen, Jacobson. Amel is repped by CAA, Grandview and Myman, Greenspan.