EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba, Kurtwood Smith, Michelle Mylett, and Emilio Rivera have joined the cast of the dark comedy El Camino Christmas from Netflix, Hidden Figures‘ filmmaker Ted Melfi and director Dave Talbert. They join Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Luke Grimes, Dax Shepard, Kimberly Quinn and Jimmy O. Yang in the ensemble.

The project, scripted by Melfi and writer Chris Wehner, is about a young man (Grimes) who seeks out a father he has never met and, through no fault of his own, ends up barricaded in a liquor store with five other people on Christmas Eve. The story takes place in the fictitious town of El Camino, NV.

Alba will play reporter Beth Flowers, Smith will play the Sheriff and Mylett is in a lead role of Kate in the film that is already in production.

El Camino Christmas is being produced by Melfi and Quinn through their Goldenlight Films and also through Melfi’s Brother production banners. Rich Carter, Lyn and Dave Talbert, Uri Singer and Jack Murray are the executive producers. Brother is Melfi and Carter’s commercial production house which is making its first foray into feature production with this film.

Alba (Mechanic: Resurrection) is repped by CAA and Management 360; Smith (Agent Carter, That ‘70s Show), by Progressive Artists Agency and Pop Art Management; Mylett (Letterkenny) is repped by APA and Parent Management and Rivera (Sons of Anarchy) is repped by AEFH.