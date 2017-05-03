Shutterstock

The Just For Laughs Festival unveiled its lineup for its 35th annual edition which runs July 12-31 in Montreal, Canada featuring a plethora of stand-up performances by Judd Apatow, Trevor Noah, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, Chris D’Elia, and Tom Segura. The signature marquee highlight this year to celebrate the fest’s milestone: Jerry Seinfeld will share the stage with France’s biggest comedic star Gad Elmaleh for a one night performance on July 26.

In addition, as part of the festival’s sidebar conference series, the cast and creators of HBO’s Vice Principals –Danny McBride, Jody Hill, Walton Goggins, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Georgia King and Edi Patterson– will gather to discuss the making of the comedy series. There’s also a special episode screening from CNN’s The History of Comedy “Spark of Madness” which focuses on those comedians who’ve battled mental illness and substance abuse in the face of success. Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Kliph Nesteroff with EPs Mark Herzog and Todd Milliner and comedian W. Kamau Bell.

Daily Show host Noah will also take time to sit down in front of audiences for a look at his life experiences with In Conversation with Trevor Noah.

Also of note:

–Multi-lingual comedian Sugar Sammy will host an International Gala featuring emerging voices from around the globe.

–There will be a number of prolific comedian-hosted stand-up galas including The David Spade Gala, The Laverne Cox Gala, The Rick Mercer Gala, and The Howie Mandel Gala and Jack Astor.

–Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network and Just For Laughs have joined forces in search of the funniest short films from the US and Canada with Laugh Out Loud Network Presents: Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts, a new initiative between the world’s biggest comedy star and the world’s biggest comedy festival. Five, voted by fans online as the funniest, will be screened at the fest.

–Jim Norton will present his new stand-up show Far From Delightful.

–Under the All Access Live sidebar at the Club Soda venue there’s Mike Birbiglia, Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero. Birbiglia also has a new solo show The New One at Le Gesu Theatre.

–Brexit may have some people up in arms, but the fest is unifying audiences with Brit(ish) hosted by Gina Yashere, starring Aisling Bea, Joe Lycett, James Acaster, Seann Walsh, and featuring special guest Sarah Millican.

–Elon Gold will be making his 11th appearance at Just For Laughs , performing his new solo show Elon Gold: Pro-Semite.

—The Fighter & the Kid: LIVE, starring former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub and actor/comedian Bryan Callen.

–Live podcast recordings with Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld’s of If I Were You as well as HeadGum’s: High and Mighty with Jon Gabrus, Twinnovation with Jeff Rosenberg, Dave Rosenberg and Mike Karnell, and Black Men Can’t Jump with Jerah Milligan, Jon Braylock, and James III.

–Canadian star Mark Critch will host a showcase of the funniest in The Great White North, the 19th edition of Homegrown Comics, with special guest, comedian K. Trevor Wilson.

—The Ethnic Show hosted by Iranian-American stand-up Maz Jobrani. Joining Maz, are Jessica Kirson, Steve Byrne,The Doo Wops (John Catucci and David Mesiano), Mike Rita and Vlad Caamaño.

-The Nasty Show a lineup of boundary pushers including Jimmy Carr, Godfrey, Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly.

–Videotron presents Off-JFL & Zoofest in collaboration with Pabst Blue Ribbon. The show features a number of edgy comics including Arj Barker, Ron Funches, The Lucas Bros., Sabrina Jalees, Katherine Ryan, Jen Kirkman, W. Kamau Bell and Bryan Callen. Andy Kindler will also be hosting his beloved Alternative Show as part of OFF-JFL for five nights during the fest.