SPOILER ALERT This story contains details of tonight’s Season 13 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Jerrika Hinton has checked out of Grey’s Anatomy: The show’s Dr. Stephanie Edwards departed the Shonda Rhimes series during tonight’s Season 13 finale.

A cast member since 2012, when she joined as then-intern Edwards, Hinton was recently cast in Alan Ball’s upcoming, untitled HBO drama starring Holly Hunter.

Last season, Hinton was cast as the female lead of the ABC pilot Toast though the project didn’t make it to series. Hinton started on Grey’s — now in its 13th season — as a recurring in Season 9 and was promoted to regular at the beginning of Season 10.

In tonight’s finale, the young doctor decided that the life-saving business wasn’t for her, and left the hospital.

In a statement, Rhimes said, “Actors evolve differently and when an actor like Jerrika comes to me and says she wants to try something new creatively, I like to honor that. Jerrika has shared so much of herself with Stephanie and I am incredibly proud of the journey we’ve taken together. While I’m sad to see Stephanie leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, I am excited to see what’s next for Jerrika.”