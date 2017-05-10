Jennifer Hudson will join NBC’s The Voice as a coach when the show returns for Season 13 this fall, NBC says.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for.”

The Dreamgirls star, who appeared last December as Motormouth Maybelle on NBC’s Hairspray Live!, will join Voice regulars Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The coaching job seems a natural fit for Hudson, who recently released her new single “Remember Me,” which she co-wrote with Jamie Hartman. Earlier this year, Hudson served as a coach on the U.K. version of The Voice, winning her first season on the series.