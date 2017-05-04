EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Kober (Sully) has come aboard Debra Granik’s drama My Abandonment, joining Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie. Granik and Anne Rosellini adapted the screenplay based on Peter Rock’s novel of the same name.

It follows 13-year-old Caroline (McKenzie) and her father Will (Foster) who, living in Forest Park, are plucked from their hidden world and must embark on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own. Kober will play Mr. Walters, the owner of a horse farm, who helps Will and Caroline by providing the duo with a place to live.

Anne Harrison, Linda Reitman, and Anne Rossellini are producing the project, which began filming in April. Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Andy Pollack of Bron Creatives are exec producing with First Look Media’s Michael Bloom and Adam Pincus.

Kober, who has recurred on Sons Of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, and recently starred with Jane Seymour in the CMT pilot His Wives & Daughters, is repped by Stone Manners Salners and DiSante Frank And Company.