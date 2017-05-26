Jared Martin, the actor most remembered as the handsome cowboy Steven “Dusty” Farlow of the original Dallas series, died Wednesday of pancreatic cancer at home in Philadelphia. He was 75.

His death was confirmed by his son Christian Martin on twitter.

Martin was a familiar TV presence from the 1960s through the ’80s, with guest or starring appearances on Dan August, Night Gallery, Medical Center, The Fantastic Journey, The Six Million Dollar Man, How the West Was Won and War of the Worlds.

But it was his role as the seductive Dusty that brought his greatest attention, with the character causing no end of complications between the show’s central couple J.R. and Sue Ellen Ewing (Larry Hagman, Linda Gray).

The native New Yorker also appeared in feature films such as 1973’s Westworld and 1983’s The Lonely Lady starring Pia Zadora. Later in life, he devoted much of his time to introducing inner-city children to filmmaking.

In addition to his son, Martin is survived by wife Yu Wei, daughter in law Liz Cole, and two grandchildren.