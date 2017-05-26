Days after reporting that a senior White House official close to President Donald Trump was a “person of interest” in the FBI’s Russia probe, Washington Post reported today that Jared Kushner has come under the scrutiny of the bureau, making very happy all those who had put their money on Trump’s son-in-law being that Person of Interest.

TV news outlets dove into the Kushner story as they killed time awaiting results of Thursday’s special election in Montana, in which the GOP candidate is a millionaire who’d body slammed a journalist the previous night for asking him to comment on the Congressional Budget Office’s rundown of the House Trumpcare bill.

NBC News, for instance, reported Kushner’s in a different class, investigation-wise, than former Trump aides Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn. The FBI has them formally listed as subjects of the investigation, and records of both men have been demanded by grand jury subpoenas, though NBC News said it did not know whether Kushner has received any records requests from federal investigators.

Kushner met at least once in December with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, and he also met last year with Sergey Gorkov, chairman of Russian government-owned VneshEconomBank. The bank has been under U.S. sanction since July of 2014. Gorkov also studied at the training school for one of Russia’s intelligence services.

In response to Thursday’s report, Kushner’s attorney told CNN his client would provide details of the Russia meetings to any investigation, including that of special counsel Rob Mueller, the former FBI Director recently appointed to that probe.

“Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings,” Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s attorney, told CNN. “He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.”