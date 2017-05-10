Jamie Yuccas, a reporter for the CBS Newspath satellite news-gathering service and a CBSN anchor, has been named a Los Angeles-based correspondent for CBS News. The move was announced by Eleanore Vega, CBS News West Coast Bureau Chief.

Yuccas joined Newspath in New York in 2015, and has covered high profile stories including Orlando’s Pulse nightclub shooting, the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, and the presidential campaign, among others throughout the news division.

Before joining CBS News, the Minneapolis native was reporter and morning anchor of that city’s WCCO-TV. She’s won two Emmy Awards, including one for her coverage of 2012’s Hurricane Sandy.