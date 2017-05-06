James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 sits easily atop this weekend’s box office chart and the writer-director has already announced plans for a third installment, but he’s taking to social media today to remember and thank the “heartbroken misfits” who find solace in pop culture.

In a show of solidarity, Gunn posted a lengthy message to Facebook fans today, writing, in part, “We are Groot.”

“When I was young I felt utterly alone,” Gunn writes, “at times to the point of suicidal thoughts. I never felt like I belonged, had an incredibly difficult time connecting to other people and, despite having love around me, I had an impossible time experiencing it, or taking it in.”

Gunn credits his pop culture favorites like Alice Cooper, Freddie Mercury, David Cronenberg and even “Chewbacca’s growl” with getting him through the tough times.

The director writes that he found “respite in popular entertainment – Marvel comics, science fiction and horror films, the music of The Sex Pistols, The Replacements, and Queen. Suddenly I could see past the bland suburbs where I lived into a more magical world, a world more aligned with what I imagined.

“Sometimes these works were simply escapist fantasies that distracted me from the difficulties of my internal life. But other times, in the strongest moments – maybe through the words of Alice Cooper or Freddie Mercury, through Cronenberg films, or even in Chewbacca’s growl, I experienced something deeper – the realization that I wasn’t completely alone. Someone out there was as weird and strange and whacked out as I was.”

Explaining why he makes movies, Gunn writes: “I do it so that some kid in Thailand, or England, or Colombia, or Brazil, or Japan, or Russia, or anywhere, can hear the frequency of his or her own heart bouncing back off the Guardians.

They’re a group of heartbroken misfits whose lives have been bereft of tenderness and connection and who have a nearly impossible time trusting themselves or others. But they’re learning, one step at a time.

“They are me. They are you. We are Groot.

And no matter how much world leaders are telling you we aren’t in this together, we are. You are not alone.”

Gunn shared the Facebook message in a tweet titled “Why I make movies (in gratitude),” and you can read the entire post below.

Why I make movies (in gratitude) https://t.co/Z4NCgaZYTV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2017