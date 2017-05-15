A24 and New Line are partnering to release James Franco’s SXSW comedy favorite The Disaster Artist on Dec. 8 after an exclusive engagement on Dec. 1. The late in the year rollout is being done to hopefully get some good buzz leading into awards season. A24 and Franco have a previous relationship, having collaborated on the 2013 comedy Spring Breakers.

Franco directed The Disaster Artist which is the true story of the making of the film The Room, called “the Citizen Kane of bad movies.” Tommy Wiseau’s cult classic has been screening to sold-out audiences nationwide for more than a decade. Franco leads the cast, along with brother Dave Franco and Seth Rogen.

Earlier this year, the film screened as a work-in-progress at South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin where it received strong critical praise who loved Franco as Wiseau.

A24’s acquisitions department has excellent taste and the company also has top notch a top notch indie distribution machine. The company was behind such indie films as Ex Machina, The Lobster, Amy, Room, American Honey, 20th Century Women and The Lovers.

The Disaster Artist was written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and is based on the book from Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell. The film was produced by Franco, Vince Jolivette, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, and Evan Goldberg. The ensemble cast for the film also includes Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

A24 will have domestic distribution rights for The Disaster Artist on all platforms. Warner Bros. Pictures will oversee the international distribution, with release dates to be determined. The film is a New Line Cinema presentation in association with Good Universe and RatPac-Dune, a Point Grey production in association with Ramona Films.