Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez will be James Corden’s featured guests on CBS’ second The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, at 10 PM Monday, May 22. Last year’s special snagged the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

Perry will buckle up with Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke, in the 2017 iteration of this special. Lopez, whose already been a Corden Karaoke passenger, will join him in another of his Late Late Show franchises: a Toddlerography dance lesson.

Corden will begin the show with a special musical performance, as well as share some of his favorite moments as host of CBS’ late-night franchise.

The Late Late Show holds the YouTube record for the most watched late-night clip with “Adele Carpool Karaoke,” which has 156 million views.