A day after Jimmy Kimmel was set to host the Oscars for a second consecutive year, another late-night host is getting a return gig as frontman for a major trophy show. Late Late Show funnyman James Corden said at CBS’ upfront today that he will host the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The King of Carpool Karaoke led the 59th annual Grammys in February, starting his time onstage with a planned pratfall down the stairs that nearly cost him his pants. He went on to perform a musical number with these lyrics: Adele kicked it off/sang a big song/I fell down the stairs/and I knew all along/I’m in over my head/just not that strong/I’m at 12:30/primetime is just wrong!/Live it all up/because this is the best/and with President Trump/we don’t know what comes next!

Corden also hosted the last year’s 70th annual Tony Awards on CBS.

The 60th anniversary Grammy Awards are set for January 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York — the first time the show has been held away from L.A.’s Staples Center since an MSG staging in 2003. CBS will televise the ceremony for the 47th consecutive year, airing it live coast to coast, starting a half-hour earlier at 4:30 PM PT. The Recording Academy last year extended its deal to keep the show on the Network through 2026.