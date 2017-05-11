EXCLUSIVE: Jade Bartlett has been set by Universal Pictures and Michael De Luca Productions to adapt the thriller Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know, by British first time novelist Chloé Esposito. The story is a sexy thriller with a darkly comic voice starring a badass anti-heroine. It centers on an identical twin, Alvina Knightly, who goes to great lengths to steal her sister’s perfect life, which leads to sex, lies and even murder. Bartlett’s previous script, Miller’s Girl, made the 2016 Black List and was optioned by Good Universe for Bartlett to direct and Point Grey to produce. Michael De Luca is producing. De Luca Productions executive Johnny Pariseau brought in the project. Director of Development Chloe Yellin will oversee the project for Universal. Bartlett is represented by UTA, Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.