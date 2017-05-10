Bankside Films set Jack O’Connell, Chloe Grace Moretz and Josh Gad will star in Academy Award nominated writer /directors Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman’s Party of the Century, a New York romance based around Truman Capote’s infamous Black and White Ball. Gad will portray Capote. Tim Perell will produce the film through his shingle Process Media. Bankside Films will exclusively handle foreign sales, with CAA and Bankside Films co-representing North American rights. Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson will executive produce for Bankside Films. Head Gear Films will provide production financing with Phil Hunt and Compton Ross acting as executive producers. Party of the Century will shoot later this year in New York City.

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman commented, “Our film is a delicate balance of worlds converging at a pivotal moment in time. Jack, Chloe and Josh are brilliant performers who can embody these worlds while bringing the electricity and pathos required to make the story fly.”