The family of manager and producer J.C. Spink has set his funeral memorial for 10 AM on Thursday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church In Beverly Hills. Afterwards there will be a small reception held on the church grounds.

Spink, who was half of the management and production company Benderspink before he exited in May of 2016 after an 18-year run, died earlier this month at the age of 45. The manager was a bulldog when it came to promoting his clients, was very well-liked and sold spec after spec around town.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, well-wishers donate to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund in his honor.