ITV has moved the Britain’s Got Talent finale from Sunday night to Saturday night (June 3) so it won’t clash with Ariana Grande’s upcoming benefit concert for victims and families of the Manchester attacks. The One Love Manchester concert, which will feature performances from Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Usher, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell, is set to be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio on Sunday evening with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

So as not to clash with the TV coverage, ITV has moved Britain’s Got Talent to Saturday at 7.30pm BST. The channel has also pushed its British Soap Awards from Saturday night to Tuesday June 6 at 8pm.

“Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together and will raise funds for the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund,” said an ITV spokesperson. “ITV and Britain’s Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain’s Got Talent final from Sunday night.”

The concert will be held at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 116 as they left Grande’s show at the Manchester Arena on May 22.