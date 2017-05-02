Hot on the heels of a season finale that scored its largest audience ever, Line Of Duty producer World Productions has been acquired by ITV. The British broadcaster has taken a majority stake in the company which is also responsible for such programs as The Bletchley Circle, Dark Angel, In Plain Sight, Code Of A Killer and The Great Train Robbery.

World CEO Roger Charteris will step down from his position with Creative Director Simon Heath assuming the Chief Executive role. Along with Managing Director Roderick Seligman, they will continue to oversee creative and day-to-day management.

Crime drama Line Of Duty reached a crescendo with its 4th season finale on Sunday as the series has become one of the most talked about in Britain. Originally airing on BBC Two where it was the channel’s highest rated drama in 15 years, season four transferred to BBC One. Sunday’s closer drew 7.5M viewers for the series’ top-rated episode ever. Written by Jed Mercurio, it stars Thandie Newton, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure. A 5th season has been ordered.

World Productions is currently producing Save Me for Sky Atlantic, written by and starring Line Of Duty’s Lennie James with Suranne Jones. Its four-part psychological thriller Born To Kill is currently airing on Channel 4.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment will manage international distribution of new series from World Productions.