ION Television has closed a deal with Entertainment One for new original series The Detail. It gives ION exclusive U.S. television rights for current and future seasons of the procedural crime drama from ICF Films, eOne and Canadian broadcaster CTV. Production on the 10-episode first season is currently underway.

Cast includes Shenae Grimes-Beech (90210) as street-smart Detective Jacqueline ‘Jack’ Cooper, with keen investigative skills, but a messy personal life. Angela Griffin (Coronation Street) is Detective Stevie Hall, a sharp, quick-witted interrogator who is Jack’s mentor – even while she balances the demands of work and her complicated family life. Wendy Crewson (Saving Hope) plays Staff Inspector Fiona Currie, the homicide unit’s formidable boss, who works overtime to secure justice no matter what the cost.

The Detail was developed by Ley Lukins, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Adam Pettle. Executive Producers are Ilana Frank, John Morayniss, and Linda Pope, with co-executive producers Jocelyn Hamilton, Sonia Hosko, and Greg Smith.

The Detail is produced by ICF Films with eOne in association with CTV, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit.

“‘The Detail’ is a bold new detective drama that distinguishes itself using smart storylines seen from a distinctly female viewpoint,” said Brandon Burgess, Chairman and CEO, ION Media. “The contemporary narrative is one that will resonate with viewers and add depth to our growing lineup of original series.”

“We are thrilled to join forces once again with ION to collaborate on another compelling new series,” said John Morayniss, CEO, eOne Television. “With Ilana Frank’s strong track record, we know that ‘The Detail’ will be an audience favorite for many seasons to come.