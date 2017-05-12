CBS has made the bulk (and possible all?) series orders, picking up comedies 9JKL (fka 9J, 9K, 9L), starring Mark Feuerstein, and Me, Myself & I — both from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment — and dramas Instinct, starring Alan Cumming; Seal Team, starring David Boreanaz; S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore from Shawn Ryan; and Wisdom Of the Crowd, toplined by Jeremy Piven.

The semi-autobigraphical Feuerstein-Dana Klein comedy 9JKL marks the first series under Kaplan’s joint venture with CBS launched in February.

The multi-camera 9JKL and single-camera Me, Myself & I and the previously ordered The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon, which will launch behind the mothership series in the fall. With three new comedy series and four dramas and all hot pilots picked up, CBS may be done with orders. I hear some pilots have started getting pass calls, I will do an update when I get a more clear picture.

Two of the new drama series are co-productions, S.W.A.T. with Sony TV and Wisdom Of the Crowd with Universal TV. I hear the pickup of Wisdom of the Crowd, which tested very well, got complicated down the stretch as CBS tried to change co-production terms.

Here is information on CBS’ newly picked up series:

COMEDIES

9JKL (formerly 9J, 9K, 9L)

Multi-camera

EPs/Writers: Dana Klein, Mark Feuerstein

EPs: Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor

EP/Director: Pamela Fryman

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Logline: A family comedy inspired by a time in Mark Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his doting parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby’s apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family.

CAST:

Mark Feuerstein, Linda Lavin, Elliott Gould, David Walton, Liza Lapira, Matt Murray

ME, MYSELF & I

Single Camera

EP/Writer: Dan Kopelman

EPs: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

EP/Director: Randall Einhorn (pilot only)

Studio: Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television

Logline: A single-camera comedy examining one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life – as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042.

CAST:

Bobby Moynihan, Jack Dylan Grazer, Brian Unger, Jaleel White, Kelen Coleman, Skylar Gray, Christopher Paul Richards, Mandell Maughan, Reylynn Caster, with Sharon Lawrence and John Larroquette

These pick ups are in addition to the previously announced series order for the new comedy series Young Sheldon.

YOUNG SHELDON

Single Camera

EP/Writer: Chuck Lorre

EP/Writer: Steven Molaro

EP: Jim Parsons

EP: Todd Spiewak

EP/Director: Jon Favreau

Studio: Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Logline: Sheldon Cooper is a 9-year-old genius who can figure out almost anything but his football-loving, church-going, small-town Texan family.

CAST:

Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan A. Revord, Montana Jordan. Jim Parsons narrates as Adult Sheldon

DRAMAS

INSTINCT

EP/Writer: Michael Rauch

EPs: Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Alan Cumming

EP/Director: Marc Webb

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Logline: A former CIA operative who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer is lured back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer. Based on the soon-to-be-published James Patterson book.

CAST:

Alan Cumming, Bojana Novakovic, Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews, Khandi Alexander

SEAL TEAM

EP/Writer: Ben Cavell

EPs: Ed Redlich, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly

EP/Director: Chris Chulack

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Logline: Follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them.

CAST:

David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré

S.W.A.T.

EP/Writer: Aaron Thomas

EPs: Shawn Ryan, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty

EP/Director: Justin Lin

Studio: Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios

Logline: A locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Inspired by the film of the same name.

CAST:

Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati

WISDOM OF THE CROWD

EP/Writer: Ted Humphrey

EPs: Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan(Keshet Media Group), Dror Mishani and Shira Hadad

EP/Director: Adam Davidson

Studio: CBS Television Studios in association with Universal Television

Logline: Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, a visionary tech innovator (Jeremy Piven) creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionize crime solving in the process. Based on the Israeli format of the same name.

CAST:

Jeremy Piven, Richard T. Jones, Jake Matthews, Blake Lee,Natalia Tena, Monica Potter