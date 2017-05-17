After several days of deliberations, the CW has opted not to proceed with pilots Insatiable and Searchers. The pilots may be shopped elsewhere.

Last week, the network picked up four of its six pilots to series, Dynasty and Valor from CBS TV Studios, and Black Lighting and Life Sentence from Warner Bros TV.

That left behind the darkly comedic and quirky Insatiable, starring Debby Ryan, and Berlanti Prods’ big-scope adventure drama Searchers. While there was very little room to maneuver on the schedule as the network had already renewed 11 current series, the CW left the pilots in contention, holding discussions on both projects. As I reported, there was only a glimmer of hope, and that is now gone.

Insatiable had strong internal support, though it was different than anything else on the CW. Meanwhile, Searchers had a bumpy ride and required reshoots, but the final cut came in OK, and the project had great pedigree coming from The 100 creator Jason Rothenberg and the network’s top producer Greg Berlanti.