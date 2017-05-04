Lionsgate Premiere has released the official trailer to Jonathan Baker’s forthcoming thriller Inconceivable, which is slated for release June 30. The pic, written by Chloe King, stars Nicolas Cage, Faye Dunaway, Gina Gershon, and Nicky Whelan.

The film follows Katie (Whelan), who moves to town with her young daughter in order to start a new life after enduring abuse in her past and she quickly befriends another mother, Angela (Gershon), and her husband Brian (Cage). Angela notices odd behavior from Katie, and begins to question whether Katie’s intentions are as innocent as she makes them out to be, or if something dark is lurking beneath the surface.

Dunaway, who plays Brian’s mom in the film, broke her leg a few days before filming and had to have her scenes rewritten so that she would be able to perform sitting down.

“I thought about the year and how far we’d come and told the studio I would rewrite her part,” said Baker, who was determined not to recast her role, opting to rewrite the entire part in a short window. “I do not to this day think she ever knew, but when she got to set, I arranged for each scene she was in to be sitting and we blocked the scenes around her in such a way that one would have never known she was hurt. She was in so much pain each day, but as the true professional she was, she showed up , she worked hard and we shot her part.”

Randall Emmett and George Furla produced the project, which ispart of the Emmett/Furla/Oasis distribution arrangement with Lionsgate Premiere, along with Baker and Daniel Herther of Baker Entertainment. Wayne Marc Godfrey of The Fyzz Facility and Arnaud Lannic execu produced.

Check out the trailer above.